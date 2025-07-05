Spitters Fall Late to Jacks, 10-7

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters fall in their third-straight game as part of a 10-7 loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in game one of the doubleheader Saturday evening at C.O. Brown Stadium.

Traverse City's slumping bullpen mixed with sloppy defense opened a door for the Battle Jacks to comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning, as five base hits, three walks, and two errors plated eight runs.

The Pit Spitters threw the first punch of the ballgame in the top of the second inning, as an error committed by Battle Jacks third baseman Ryan Kroepel allowed Cade Collins to score. Later in the inning, Alfredo Velazquez picked up an RBI on a base hit before Aaron Piasecki grounded into a fielder's choice scoring another run to give the Spitters a 3-0 lead. Battle Creek's Hunter Smolinski singled to right field driving in their only run of the bottom of the second inning to make it 3-1. An inning later, Caleb Estrada hit the Battle Jacks third single of the inning driving in a runner to cut the Spitters lead down to one at 3-2. Traverse City's offense awakened in the top of the fifth inning as a pair of extra-base hits from Cole Prout and Brett Rozman, along with a single from Cade Collins extending the Spitters lead to 6-2. Capping off the top of the frame, Velazquez stole home to bring their lead to 7-2. Meanwhile, Spitters starting pitcher Ciaran Caughey worked his way through trouble in his first start of the season as he threw five innings, allowing just two runs on three walks and six hits. Setup man Charlie Wolf relieved Caughey of his duties on the mound and the Battle Jacks saw everything coming. 13 batters went up to the plate and eight runners scored to leapfrogging the Spitters at 10-7. Because tonight's doubleheader is a part of the makeup game retroactive to June 24, they played seven innings, making the top of the seventh the last chance for the Spitters. The offense wasn't going down without a fight as they drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Prout continued the early makings of a rally with a single to right field, but on the play Jacks right fielder Ryker Galaska gunned Rozman down at third for their first out. Trent Reed followed with a groundout to shortstop before Colton Roquemore ended the game on a lineout to third.

Battle Creek improves to 22-18 overall and 2-3 in the second half while Traverse City falls to 23-16 overall and 2-3 in the second half. Kaveh Meredith (1-0) locks up his first win of the year with 1.2 innings of scoreless work while Ty Cunningham earns his second save with an inning of scoreless ball. Wolf suffers his first loss on the season after allowing six-runs on four hits, two walks, and only recording one out in the sixth inning. Spitters drop three in a row for the first time since May 28 against Royal Oak.

The Pit Spitters will play game two of the doubleheader precisely 30-minutes following game one. Broadcast coverage will continue the Northwoods League Plus App.







