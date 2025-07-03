Growlers Blowout Pit Spitters in 14-2 Revival

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (18-20; 1-2) had a team revival, defeated their rival the Traverse City Pit Spitters (23-14; 2-1) 14-2 in an all-around victory Thursday night.

The Growlers started the scoring in the bottom of the second, with a five run, nine batter, two hit, and two three error inning for a lead. Kalamazoo added two more in the fourth, thanks to a Brodey Acres RBI single, and his chaos running the bases. The Growlers would lead 7-0 going into the fifth, where Matt Thompson would come up with the bases loaded, and clear the left-center field fence, for his second homer in as many games. The Pit Spitters would break up the no-hitter in the sixth with a leadoff single. Jack Crittendon's day would end with six scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

The Pit Spitters would add their first run on a Trent Reed RBI double, his first hit and RBI for Traverse City, cutting the deficit to 11-1. The Growlers would immediately respond with a three run seventh, off four free passes, a single, and two wild pitches. The 14-1 score would be changed on a wild pitch scoring a leadoff walk in the ninth.

The Growlers dominated their rival to earn their first win of the second half, and first win since Jack Crittendon last pitched, six games ago. Kalamazoo is desperately hoping this win can mark the beginning of their first half selves, that opened the year 16-11 before their slide. With their win, the Growlers also moved within a game of the 131 Rivalry Series, moving the season mark to 4-3. The Growlers and Pit Spitters will play a Fourth of July special at Homer Stryker field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. The game will be available on Northwoods League +.







