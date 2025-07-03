Dominant Pitching Guides Chinooks to 2-1 Win over Green Bay

MEQUON, Wis. - After losing a tight pitching battle on Tuesday night, the Chinooks bounced right back, grabbing a 2-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers to move to 1-1.

Amidst some roster change over with the halfway point of the Northwoods League season coming on July 1, Lakeshore brought some fresh arms into the bullpen.

After just two games Chinooks pitching coach Aidan Wojciehowski could not be more pleased. Not just with the new arrivals, but all the pitching performances as of late.

"Excited," he said following Wednesday night's win. "I thought they did a really good job."

Wednesday night featured two new relievers and a familiar face to start the game in Chance Covert II, who was nothing short of shutdown.

The Austin, Texas native threw an incredibly efficient six scoreless innings, striking out three Green Bay hitters and allowing just two hits, all while throwing only 68 pitches.

"He did a nice job of attacking the zone and keeping them off balance," Wojciehowski said.

Covert II had planned on pitching the 7th inning, but a lightning delay forced a change of plans. Still, it was a great outing for the redshirt freshman.

"It was fun," he said after the game. "I just went out there and tried to throw strikes and take it one inning at a time...it was working for me."

His smooth work kept the defense engaged in a low-scoring game, manager Mikel Moreno said.

"When we're in and out (of the dugout), people have energy," he said.

Following the resumption of play after a rain delay which lasted just under an hour, Brantley Upshaw made his Chinooks debut, pitching to hold a 2-0 Lakeshore lead. He started with a four-pitch walk, but was able to keep his head.

Upshaw ultimately struck out the side, but not before allowing the lone Rocker run to score.

"A little bit of nerves, but he settled in really well." Wojciehowski said.

Upshaw set the table nicely for fellow debutant Dom Monaco, who took care of the rest, retiring five of the six batters he faced to complete the six-out save.

"Dom was awesome." Wojciehowski said, adding they won't limit him to a closer role and he could make some starts down the line.

Overall, the trio of pitchers allowed just two walks and two hit by pitches. Two of their three hits allowed were soft bloopers, too. It's a winning formula, according to Wojciehowski.

"The name of the guys is limit guys on base," he said. "When you don't walk guys (and) you don't hit guys, you take your chances that it's going to be a low scoring game."

To limit walks, it helps to have a strong catcher behind the dish. That's what the Chinooks had on Wednesday with Broc Parmer making his debut as well. Moreno was more than pleased with how he controlled the game.

"We didn't call one pitch," he said. "Just a really clean game and had some good at-bats, so it was good (to see)."

For the skipper, the individual performances have been great. Now it's time to start gelling as a squad.

"We haven't played well collectively, but these are good boys, man," Moreno said.

Lakeshore is 1-1 on the young second half, sitting in a four-way tie for second place in the Great Lakes West. Thursday and Friday provide an opportunity to create some space between them and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a two-game road series.







