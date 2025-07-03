Haley Home Runs Power Honkers Past Huskies 12-5
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Maddox Haley slammed two home runs over the left field wall and accounted for four of the twelve runs, along with three of the ten hits for Rochester.
Kai Caranto and Payton Knowles also joined the home run party, each notching their second of the year, with solo home runs.
Ian Regal earned his first win of the season with a strong outing, allowing just four runs over six innings.
It was the Honkers' offense that set the tone with seven runs across the first three innings, racing to a 7-2 lead.
Regal carried the line across the middle of the game, which set the Honkers' offense up to take control in the seventh.
Leading by only two runs, Knowles powered one off the right field wall. Landis followed suit with his second hit of the game, a double that reached the centerfield wall. The Honkers would score five total in the inning, increasing their lead to seven.
The combined efforts of Marcus Champagne and Caden Klebba out of the bullpen shut the door on the Huskies, handing the Honkers their first win of the second half.
The two teams will play once again on Friday, July 4th at 5:05 PM CT. Hayden Mullins (3-2) will pitch for the final time at Mayo Field; the Huskies have yet to announce a starter.
