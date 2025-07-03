MoonDogs Win at Eau Claire
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs come away with a win tonight against the Express, 7-6!
The starter tonight for the MoonDogs was Evan Hughes (York College). Hughes would pitch for 4 innings of work, recording 1 strikeout through 18 batters.
The MoonDogs would get onto the scoreboard first in the top of the third! Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would bring around Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) to score on an RBI single. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit his 3rd home run of the season, bringing home Beltre and himself!
The Express would answer back in the bottom of the fourth with 2 runs. They would score again in the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, making their final score 6.
The MoonDogs would record 3 more runs at the top of the fifth! Alonso Reyes (UC Irvine) would hit a 2-RBI double, scoring Jennings and Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University). Reyes would then come around to score on an Express error.
Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first arm to take the bump.
Shumski would pitch for 2 innings of work. He would record 1 strikeout through 9 batters.
The MoonDogs would record 1 more run in the ball game, at the top of the seventh! Reyes would touch home again after a Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) RBI triple!
Nic Peterson (UC Santa Barbara) was the next reliever on the mound. Peterson would pitch for 2.2 innings. During his outing, he would record 2 strikeouts through 13 batters.
Landon Dodge (Sac City) would be the last arm for the MoonDogs. Dodge would record 0.1 of an inning and face 1 batter.
The MoonDogs would get the win tonight in Eau Claire, 7-6!
