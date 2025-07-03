Woodchucks' Four Game Win Streak Snapped at Madison

MADISON, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks travelled to the state capital in hopes to win a fifth consecutive game, but ultimately came up short.

Wausau's rivals, the Madison Mallards, picked up a 9-3 comeback victory over the Woodchucks, becoming the first team to beat Wausau in the second half.

It was the first time that the Woodchucks lost a game by multiple runs since last Wednesday, June 26. In addition, it was only the fifth time this season that the Woodchucks' offense was held to three runs or less in a contest.

The Woodchucks scored first in a game for the first time since last Sunday, with two of their runs coming in the top of the third. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) came through with an RBI single to put the Woodchucks ahead, extending his on-base streak to 20 games. Max Galvin then picked up an RBI of his own to make it 2-0. It was his fifth RBI of the season, and his tenth all-time against the Mallards.

The Woodchucks held their tight lead until the sixth, when Madison's offense started to swing the game in its favor. Madison scored three runs in that frame to take the lead, two more runs in the seventh, and four runs in the eighth.

Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) would pull a run back for Wausau with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, his third home run of the season. Rodriguez finished the game 2-4, picking up his third different multi-hit game with the Woodchucks.

While Wausau couldn't hold on to its lead, multiple pitchers had strong debuts in Woodchucks uniforms in the contest. Grant Parson (Indiana State) made the start, and he only allowed one run and struck out three in his three innings of work. Hunter Jones (College of Central Florida) followed with a scoreless frame in his first appearance with the Woodchucks, retiring all three of the hitters he faced.

Wausau dropped to 23-15 in the 2025 season, and the team is now an even 10-10 on the road. The Woodchucks are currently tied with Madison atop the second half Great Lakes West standings, with both teams holding a 2-1 record. The Woodchucks and Mallards have now split the six games they've played against each other in 2025- both teams winning three games each.

Tomorrow, the Woodchucks will play at home to celebrate the Fourth of July by hosting the Madison Mallards. It's an earlier start time, with the game beginning at 6:05 p.m., and the matchup will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+. One of the most anticipated games of the season will be followed by an exciting postgame fireworks show that fans can watch at Athletic Park. For more information on tomorrow's events, and for tickets to Woodchucks games this summer, fans can visit woodchcuks.com.







