Dock Spiders Drop One to the Rafters

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Matt Hansen of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders and the Rafters split a two game series at Herr-Baker Field after an 11-hit performance by Wisconsin Rapids aided them in taking down Fond du Lac at home.

Tonight's games started with two and a half scoreless innings of baseball until Fond du Lac found the scoring column in the bottom of the third off of a TP Wentworth RBI double. The Dock Spiders then fell behind 7-1 after big performances from the Rafters offense in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Dock Spiders did not back down as they pulled within two runs in the bottom of the eighth off of a two RBI single from Tommy Googins and an RBI single from Matt Hansen. The top of the ninth saw the Rafters deliver a final blow off of a two-run shot from Hayden Carlson to punctuate the win for the Rafters.

On the mound the Dock Spiders once again found success in striking out the Rafters- delivering 11 punchouts with four from starter Stormy Rhodes. One of the biggest setbacks for the Dock Spiders were their mistakes defensively with 11 walks, three hit-by-pitches and two wild pitches aiding Wisconsin Rapids offense.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was Matt Hansen who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. This is Hansen's seventh multiple hit performance of the season as the playmaker from BYU has hit his stride with Fond du Lac.

The offense for the Dock Spiders initially struggled, however, they were able to piece together 11 hits with most coming in the back half of the game. Matt Hansen, Nate McHugh and Rex Watson were the only Dock Spiders to find the hit column multiple times as McHugh went 2-for-5 in his Dock Spiders debut.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is the first of a two game road series against the Green Bay Rockers. The Dock Spiders will look to find the win column once again as the take on the first half Great Lakes West champs with first pitch tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, July 5 at 4:05 p.m. CT which falls on a Bark in the Park Night and on a Dime Dog promotion night. There will be a dedicated seating area for canines and their owners for the duration of the game as dogs will be admitted for free and hot dogs will be just 10 cents each, courtesy of 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

