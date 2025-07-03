Rockers Drop Game One of Series against Fond du Lac

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a 2-1 loss down in Mequon yesterday, the Rockers bagan a five game hometsand in which they were outmatched by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The dock spiders, behind a quality start from Nate Tschoop, produced quality at bats all game long. They scored four in the 5th as well as three in the 6th and never looked back.

The Rockers pitching struggled to maintain consistency throughout the vast majority of the game. A Lack of early command from Green Bay starter, Koshiro Ohno, led to the Dock Spiders catching some barrels on three ball counts and chasing him after just 3.2 innings pitched. Luke Higgins was first out of the pen and struggled to record outs. He went just 0.2 giving up four earned runs.

Dock Spider hitting was a steady mix of hard hit balls and well placed balls. Several induced ground balls sneaked through the infield and led to more Dock Spider hits tallying up. It was then the Brummund brothers taking the mound for Green Bay. Each went one inning with two strikeoits a piece.

Parker Martin had a rough day at shortstop, including a couple of errors on throws to Aidan Kuni at first base. Some more well placed Fond du Lac infield hits found their way into the glove of Martin who could not get the throw across in time.

Landon Menisk had a very productive night at the plate for the Dock Spiders. He went 3-5 with two doubles, a bsea hit, and also reached on an error. Rex Watson also had a pair of hits for Fond du Lac in the affair. Their offesnive firepower was put on full display tonight at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Dock Spiders as their ace, Maddox Long, is set to toe the rubber for the 4th of July game here in Green Bay. They continue to try and find their footing in the second half.

