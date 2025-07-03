Woodchucks Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Defending Champions

WAUSAU, WI - Once again, it was big innings and great pitching that led Wausau to its third win of the season over the defending Northwoods League champions.

The Woodchucks scored five runs in the third and four runs in the sixth to come back and pick up a strong 9-4 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers on Wednesday night. It sealed Wausau fourth straight win, tying the longest win streak for the Woodchucks in 2025.

It was the third consecutive game that Wausau won where they didn't score first, and it also was Wausau's largest margin of victory in over a week. The Woodchucks also secured a winning record in their six-game homestand, going 4-2 in that stretch.

Kalamazoo took the lead at Athletic Park with one run in the second on a home run and another run on a two-out rally in the third. In both games between the Woodchucks in Growlers this week, Kalamazoo scored first.

But Wausau kept its comeback swagger and swiftly turned the game in its favor in the bottom of the third. Six consecutive hitters reached to begin the frame, with Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount), Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas), Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) and Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) all picking up RBIs to help the Woodchucks score five total runs. It meant that Wausau scored four or more runs in a single inning for the 14th different game at home this year.

That wasn't the only big inning that Wausau had in store. The Woodchucks scored four more in the sixth to make it 9-2, with Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) ripping an RBI single to score Baldridge, and Dylan Schlotterback bringing two more in with a one-out single of his own. Smith-Johnson and Schlotterback continue to produce - they've now combined for 61 RBIs this season, and both players rank inside the Northwoods League's top 15 in that category.

That would be all the runs that Wausau needed to clinch the win, as the Woodchucks' pitching staff stood out yet again. Wausau's arms allowed four or less runs to their opponent for the 17th time this season and did not allow more than eight runs in a single game during the homestand.

Zach Wyatt (Montevallo) has his best appearance of the summer, getting the start for Wausau after spending most of the first half in the bullpen. On just two days of rest, he had his longest outing of the summer, allowing just two runs in six fantastic innings of work. Wyatt also set a new season high in strikeouts, fanning six Growlers in the win.

Wausau's bullpen kept the big lead late. Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh in his tenth appearance of the summer. Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) made his Woodchucks debut in the eight, only allowing one hit and striking out a batter. Reece Clapp (Bradley/Illinois State) sat down the Growlers in order in the ninth to secure the victory. Wausau is now 12-1 on the year when Clapp makes an appearance.

There were also some standouts defensively for Wausau. Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) caught two Kalamazoo runners stealing and tagged out another Growler in a close play at home to save a potential run. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) put out three different runners on the base pads. The 2024 Northwoods League Finest in the Field award winner tagged one of those runners out in a pickle between first and second base.

Ultimately, Wausau improved to 23-14 in the Northwoods League season, putting them nine games above .500 for the first time this season. With Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Madison all losing on Wednesday night, the Woodchucks took sole possession of first place in the second half in the Great Lakes West division with a 2-0 record.

The Woodchucks will aim to extend their win streak to five tomorrow night when they head on the road to face their rivals, the Madison Mallards. Wausau was impressive in the first half against the Mallards, winning three of the first five matchups. That included a big one-run victory in extra innings at Warner Park last week. Tomorrow's game between the Woodchucks and Mallards begins at 5:35 p.m. and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

The Woodchucks return home this Friday for one of the most anticipated games of the season, as Wausau will host the Madison Mallards on the Fourth of July at 6:05 p.m. Woodchucks fans can celebrate Independence Day by watching a special postgame fireworks show following the game. Tickets for all the summer action at Athletic Park can be purchased at woodchucks.com.







