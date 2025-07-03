Skid Continues as Growlers Swept in Wausau

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-20; 0-2) are now riding a 1-9 skid as the Wausau Woodchucks (24-14; 2-0) complete a home-sweep against Kalamazoo.

The Growlers were the first team to score again, putting a run on the board in the second and third, with Gabe Springer leaving the yard to open the scoring. The Woodchucks would answer in the bottom half of the third, thanks to two hit batters and four singles, taking a 5-2 lead. A scoreless fourth and fifth would lead into another Wausau barrage, putting up four on Kalamazoo's Gage Vota. The Growlers would add a run in the seventh and eighth before Reece Clapp would sit the Growlers down 1-2-3 picking up two strikeouts.

The Growlers would find some successes, drawing their first walks of the series, accumulating five total, while the pitching staff would limit Woodchuck bats to a point, allowing no extra-base hits in the second contest. Another bright spot for Kalamazoo was reliever Kael Gahan, who pitched one inning, and after allowing a leadoff walk would sit Wausau down in order, including striking out star Christian Smith-Johnson on a pitch that hit him in the chest. Gahan was a bright spot in the bullpen for his first few appearances and has struggled since then, and Manager Cody Piechocki would love to see Gahan revert back to his previous self.

The Growlers are now riding a 1-9 skid, and have lost their last six consecutive games. Thankfully, the second-half is just two games in and Kalamazoo has plenty of time to right the ship, but will have to do so soon, with a series versus division rival Traverse City on deck, with a July 3rd and 4th series in Kalamazoo. The Growlers and Pit Spitters throw the first pitch on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. EDT.







