Rockers' Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Lakeshore
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers saw their nine-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon and settling for a series split.
It was a quiet night for the Rockers offense, which managed just one run on a slow evening at the plate. Still, Green Bay stayed competitive thanks to a group of fresh arms- all of whom made their Rockers debuts. Starter Mack Crowley turned in a solid first impression in limited innings, and each reliever who followed kept the game close.
Lakeshore took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Lorenz knocked in Esteban with an RBI single. They doubled that lead an inning later, with Sears driving in Aguirre to make it 2-0.
Green Bay's lone run came in the top of the seventh on an Eli Selga RBI single, but the Rockers couldn't find another breakthrough.
Catcher Collin Helms was a defensive standout, throwing out two baserunners to halt Lakeshore momentum. The Rockers threatened again in the ninth, but a game-ending double play from pinch-hitter Cayden Sheffield brought the rally- and the game- to a sudden halt.
The Rockers return home tomorrow with Koshiro Ohno set to start as they look to start a new win streak. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. Tomorrow fans can enjoy Thirsty Thursday half priced drafts and live music from the New Dueling Pianos. Tomorrow fans can enjoy four dollar tickets and post game fireworks!
