Kingfish Respond with Blowout Win over the Rivets After Another 1-Run Loss in Resumed Game

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - Jack Zebig's two home-run game leads Kenosha to a 9-run victory after falling just short in the late stages of the opener.

It was another 6-5 final against the fish. Last week the Kingfish and Rivets were through six innings at Rockford Stadium with the Rivets up 5-4 before a light malfunction caused the game to get rescheduled. Interestingly enough at the time the game was started the teams were still in the first half of play, but since the game was finished during the second half it counts toward their respective second half records.

That made the final three innings all important and in the top of the 8th Kenosha got a leadoff runner on. Jadan Boyce singled, bringing up James McCoy. Before McCoy could put the ball in play, Boyce was caught stealing second. Three pitches later, a solo shot off the bat of McCoy tied the game at 5. It was the third consecutive game McCoy homered.

In the home half of the 8th Cooper Cooksey came back out after a scoreless 7th. Cooksey couldn't maintain the tie, he walked three in the inning including a walk of Tommy Townsend that forced in a run and gave Rockford a 6-5 lead. Kenosha would threaten, loading the bases in the top of the 9th, but they would come up empty as Boyce struck out to end the game.

With a sour taste in their mouth the Kingfish had to find a way to respond. And they sure did. Kenosha got a solid start out of Kyle Alivo he went 4.2 innings allowing six hits and three runs, with just two of them earned. Before he exited though in the top of the 4th, Kenosha got the scoring started. A couple singles from McCoy and Noah Alvarez brought home a couple runs and then a double steal where Boyce dashed home and gave the fish a 3-0 lead.

Rockford kept themselves in it in the bottom of the 4th. A 2-RBI single from Collin Taylor made it a 1-run game.

Kenosha's offense never went dormant though for the rest of this one. They scored in the final six innings. It was a leadoff homer in the 5th from Jack Zebig that gave Kenosha a two-run lead.

Rockford matched in the home half of the 5th to stay down one.

It was the 6th though where Kenosha pulled away. Four came across for the fish and it all happened with 2-outs. Will Matuszak came through with a 2-RBI single, and then the very next batter, Zebig hit his 2nd homer of the game. This time it was a 2-run shot to make it an 8-3 game.

Hogan Denny would hit Kenosha's third homer of the game and it'd cruise to a 13-4 victory. The win snaps a six game losing streak for Kenosha and gives it its first win of the 2nd half. Rockford drops to 2-1 in half number two, a half a game behind Great Lakes East first half champions, Traverse City.

Kenosha now heads to Royal Oak where they meet the Leprechauns for two before heading home to take on Kalamazoo over the weekend.







