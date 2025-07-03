Dock Spiders Cruise Past the Rockers

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders second baseman Landon Mensik

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders second baseman Landon Mensik(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders get back in the win column after a 14 hit per formance paved the way for Fond du Lac to takedown Green Bay 10-1 on the road.

At Capital Credit Union Park the Dock Spiders and Rockers squared off with Fond du Lac dropping the previous two to Green Bay. The Dock Spiders struck first in the scoring column off of a Nate McHugh RBI single in the second inning as Green Bay responded by scoring their only run in the game in the home half of the inning. In the fourth inning the Dock Spiders would take a lead from a Rex Watson RBI single. In the fifth inning, three straight singles jolted the Dock Spiders lead to five. The offense would continue to roll for the Dock Spiders as TP Wentworth brought home two more runs off of a double in the sixth inning as Fond du Lac coasted to a nine-run win.

The batting order for the Dock Spiders was led by Landon Mensik who went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs and a pair of doubles en route to his sixth multiple hit performance of the season. Overall the Dock Spiders offense produce d 14 hits and five extra base hits as four Dock Spiders found the hit column multiple times.

On the mound the Dock Spiders had great outings from all three of the arms used in the win. Noah Tschopp in his first start of the 2025 season went three innings with five strikeouts. Jaden Morris had a great outing in relief as he went a personal season-high four innings with three strikeouts. In total the Dock Spider pitching rotation combined for nine strikeouts- having yet another successful outing when it comes to shrinking the barrel and getting punchouts.

The Dock Spiders defense found great success in limiting the Rockers offense- holding them to no extra base hits and only six hits on the night resulting in only a single run.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is the second of a two game road series against the Green Bay Rockers. The Dock Spiders will look to tack on back-to-back wins against the Great Lakes West first half champs with first pitch tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. CT.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, July 5 at 4:05 p.m. CT which falls on a Bark in the Park Night and on a Dime Dog promotion night. There will be a dedicated seating area for canines and their owners for the duration of the game as dogs will be admitted for free and hot dogs will be just 10 cents each, courtesy of 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.