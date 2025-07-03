Big Sticks Get Swept against Mankato in First Series of Second Half of Season

The Badlands Big Sticks lost tonight 13-3 which marks their worst loss since June 15th against the same Mankato Moondogs.

Lefty Ismael Quintero (Cal St LA) got the start tonight going 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, and 2 K. New pitcher Joshua Torres (UC Riverside) made Big Sticks debut going 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, and 3 K.

David Ladjevic (Golden West CC) went one inning and allowed four runs, but only two were earned to him. Nathan Mckissic (Trevecca Nazarene University) pitched the bottom of the 7th inning and gave up a run.

Righty Grant Wagner (University of Nebraska Omaha) pitched the 8th inning allowing two runs. Wagner and Quintero were the only two pitchers tonight that played in the 1st half.

This means every other pitcher made their Big Sticks debut tonight and marks the first time they have pitched in six or more weeks.

Connor Sackett (Butler University) was the only Big Sticks player tonight with a multi-hit game. He had three hits on the night and a RBI.

The scoring for the Big Sticks started in the bottom of the 6th inning off an RBI double from Jonas Salk (University of Portland). That double was the only extra base hit of the night for Badlands.

Sackett hit that RBI single in the 8th inning to get the second run on the board for the Big Sticks. Badlands got their 3rd and final run of the night in the 9th inning off an RBI fielders choice from Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga).

The Big Sticks only produced seven hits tonight while the pitching staff allowed 13 hits. Both teams committed two errors defensively.

Big Sticks only up a game from the Willmar Stingers now for 2nd place in the division. Whoever finishes 2nd place in the division will get that second playoff spot wi

The Big Sticks comeback home and will welcome the St. Cloud Rox for a four game series which is the best team in the Northwoods League. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MST.







