Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for August 3rd
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are proud to announce the return of one of the team's most meaningful annual events - the 7th Annual Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer, taking place on Sunday, August 3rd at Moonlight Graham Field.
Each year, fans, families, and community members come together to walk in honor of those affected by cancer, raise funds for a critical cause, and enjoy a full day of fun and baseball. All proceeds from the event benefit the Aurora Health Care Foundation, supporting cancer research, treatment, and patient support services.
For just $25, participants will receive:
Entry to the walk
An official event t-shirt
A tailgate meal
A ticket to that afternoon's Chinooks game
Fans who donate $50 or more will receive a limited-edition Superhero Gill bobblehead - a collectible item available only through this event and while supplies last.
Event Schedule - Sunday, August 3
Moonlight Graham Field - Kapco Park, Mequon
9:30 AM - Registration / Check-In
10:30 AM - Opening Ceremonies
10:45 AM - Walk Begins
11:30 AM - Tailgate Meal
1:05 PM - Lakeshore Chinooks Game
Registration is now open online at tinyurl.com/LSC25GWFC. Fans can also register by calling 262-618-4659 or visiting the Chinooks front office at N83W13280 Leon Road, Menomonee Falls.
Whether you walk in honor of a loved one, for your own journey, or to support the cause - join us in making every step count.
