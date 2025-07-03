Rockers Look to Bounce Back Behind Ohno on July 3rd Bash

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After seeing their nine-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss to Lakeshore, the Green Bay Rockers return home ready to reset. They'll take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park, with right-hander Koshiro Ohno set to take the mound.

Ohno, the hard-throwing righty from Saitama, Japan, has been sharp all season. He's 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and will look to keep Green Bay rolling into the second half. He'll go up against Fond du Lac's Noah Tschoop, who made his first appearance of the summer this week but was a key arm for the Dock Spiders last season.

Last night's loss came despite solid pitching and sharp defense, including catcher Collin Helms gunning down two runners. Offensively, Eli Selga provided the lone spark with a seventh-inning RBI single. Now, the Rockers aim to flip the script in front of a packed holiday-week crowd.

Fans are in for a party: it's Thirsty Thursday, with half-priced domestic taps through the fifth inning, live music from the New Dueling Pianos, $4 tickets, a lighted baton giveaway, and a post game fireworks show presented by Bay Custom. It's shaping up to be a night full of action both on and off the field. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.- don't miss it.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.