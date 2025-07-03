Battle Creek Battle Jacks Build Early Lead in Win Over Madison Mallards

Battle Creek, MI- The Madison Mallards (20-16) were unable to rally from an early deficit, falling 8-1 to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (21-16) on Wednesday night.

A two-run lead opened up for the Battle Jacks in the second inning when Hunter Smolinski (Grand Canyon University) ripped an RBI double. Later in the frame, Joshua Algarin (Walsh University) added an RBI single to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth, when Algarin ripped a two-run single to push the lead to 5-0. Moments later, Cody Hultink (Davenport University) added an RBI single to make it 6-0, and Battle Creek plated another run in the inning to stretch the advantage to 7-0.

Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning, driving in Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville) to get the Mallards on the scoreboard. Despite the late run, the Battle Jacks' commanding performance throughout the game carried them to an 8-1 win.

Brett Seils (Towson University) pitched into the eighth inning and earned his fourth win of the season for Battle Creek. Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards will return home to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.







