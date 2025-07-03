Battle Creek Battle Jacks Build Early Lead in Win Over Madison Mallards
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Battle Creek, MI- The Madison Mallards (20-16) were unable to rally from an early deficit, falling 8-1 to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (21-16) on Wednesday night.
A two-run lead opened up for the Battle Jacks in the second inning when Hunter Smolinski (Grand Canyon University) ripped an RBI double. Later in the frame, Joshua Algarin (Walsh University) added an RBI single to stretch the advantage to 3-0.
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth, when Algarin ripped a two-run single to push the lead to 5-0. Moments later, Cody Hultink (Davenport University) added an RBI single to make it 6-0, and Battle Creek plated another run in the inning to stretch the advantage to 7-0.
Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning, driving in Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville) to get the Mallards on the scoreboard. Despite the late run, the Battle Jacks' commanding performance throughout the game carried them to an 8-1 win.
Brett Seils (Towson University) pitched into the eighth inning and earned his fourth win of the season for Battle Creek. Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.
The Mallards will return home to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Rockers Look to Bounce Back Behind Ohno on July 3rd Bash - Green Bay Rockers
- Kingfish Respond with Blowout Win over the Rivets After Another 1-Run Loss in Resumed Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Skid Continues as Growlers Swept in Wausau - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Express Walk off Honkers 8-7 in Thrilling Contest - Eau Claire Express
- Dominant Pitching Guides Chinooks to 2-1 Win over Green Bay - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks Build Early Lead in Win Over Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Defending Champions - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Drop One to the Rafters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers' Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Get Blown out at Home, Fall for the First Time in Second Half - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks Build Early Lead in Win Over Madison Mallards
- Madison Mallards Explode in Eighth Inning to Beat Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader
- Liam Moreno Breaks Franchise Hit Record in Loss to Lakeshore Chinooks
- Two-Out Rally Lifts Madison Mallards Past Lakeshore Chinooks