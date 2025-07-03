Express Walk off Honkers 8-7 in Thrilling Contest

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League

Eau Claire, Wis. - As the old adage goes: every time you go to a baseball game, you will see something you have never seen before. Wednesday night's Express win featured an abundance of uniqueness.

The Express overcame two different three-run deficits in the victory, culminating in a two-run walk-off hit for outfielder Nick Mascaro (Cal State Bakersfield). Eau Claire scored two runs in both the seventh and the eighth inning to grab a 4-3 lead but quickly let the game go after surrendering four runs to Rochester in the top of the ninth. Trailing 7-4, the Express mounted another four-run inning to secure the victory and move to 2-0 on the season.

The Express lineup struggled mightily through six innings. Mustering only three hits, Eau Claire had repeatedly been shut down by Honkers hurlers - first starter Zach Serup and then reliever Joseph Steventon. Then everything changed.

Rochester had manufactured three runs in the early going against starting pitcher Easton Bobb (St. Thomas), putting the Express down 3-0. Returner Dawson Hargrove (Arkansas State) worked 3.1 scoreless innings to keep his team within striking distance, an outing that would prove crucial.

JJ Moran (Stanford) stepped to the plate in the seventh and took the first pitch of the inning off of his elbow guard, reaching first and putting pressure on Steventon. Team home run leader Quinton Coats (Cincinnati) followed, demolishing a full-count pitch over the wall for his fifth blast of the year and pulling the Trains within a run. Suddenly Eau Claire had life.

Dylan Dickert (Montevallo) worked a clean eighth, setting up the heart of the Express order for another go in the eighth. Moran hit a one-out single to start another rally, and two stolen bases and an error later he crossed the plate to tie the game. Then came the theatrics. Coats walked to reach base for the third time, following Moran around the base paths. Standing on third with the game tied, he made the decision to break for home. The Bearcat raced home and evaded the tag, putting the Express ahead 4-3 by stealing home.

With all the momentum in Eau Claire's favor, the home side couldn't quite close it out in the ninth. Down to their final strike, Rochester drew an RBI walk that began a four-run inning to go ahead 7-4. All hope seemed lost for the Express, but the Trains wouldn't go down easily.

Vidal Colon (Illinois-Chicago) began the ninth with a hit-by-pitch. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State) walked two batters later after a strikeout. Then Dante Vachini (Cal Poly) walked. Suddenly, the tying run stood on first and Moran stepped to the plate representing the winning run. He drew a walk to drive in a run, and McGwire Turner (Montevallo) walked following the second strikeout of the inning to score another run and push Moran to second base, meaning a base hit would likely win the game. Mascaro was up next, as the 6-foot-3 lefty sat on an 0-for-3 day at the plate. None of that mattered though, as the Roadrunner blooped a single to center field that scored both Vachini and Moran, giving the Express a thrilling 8-7 victory.

The win gave Eau Claire a sweep over the Honkers and moved it to 2-0 in the second half. Next, the Express host Mankato for a two-game set beginning with Thursday night's contest at 6:35 p.m.







