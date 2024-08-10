The Scrappy Rats Erupt Late, Defeat Green Bay 8-6 at Home

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Jorge De Goti on game night

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In classic 2024 Rafters fashion, Wisconsin Rapids got out to a big lead on Friday against Green Bay, fell behind late in the ballgame, and then stormed back and snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat.

Ben Loyd, Cashel Dugger, and Landon Gaz all homered, Jorge DeGoti grounded a clutch RBI fielder's choice in the eighth, and Seth Creasy fired two scoreless innings to slam the door for the win.

The Rafters got the scoring started with Ben Loyd's solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. It was his first home run as a Rafter.

"It felt really good, got the sweet spot off the bat and it flew," said Loyd after the game. "The fans show up every night we're at the ballpark... It's really fun."

"He's a gamer, that's one thing I've loved about Ben," said Rafters hitting coach Chris Willsey. "He's always wanting early work... I'm glad to coach him one more time."

Wisconsin Rapids would tack on one more in the fourth inning before breaking the game wide open in the fifth when Cashel Dugger launched a three-run homer in the fifth. That homer chased Rockers' starter Nicholas Graham from the ballgame after 103 pitches.

But in the seventh inning, the Rockers answered back.

Reliever Dakota Crumbley allowed six total runs in the frame, with the exclamation point being Jake Bold's grand slam to give Green Bay the lead. After that swing, it felt as if all the air had been sucked out of Witter Field.

Enter Landon Gaz, who smashed a solo homer on the first pitch of the eighth inning to tie up the ballgame and electrify the crowd. His first home run at Witter Field was his biggest of the season, and it came when Wisconsin Rapids needed him the most.

"We fouled off tough pitches, we stayed in our counts and just got good pitches to hit... and we ran three out," said Willsey. "Just good at-bats one through nine all nine, and you saw what happened."

Wisconsin Rapids loaded the bases after that and Gabe Caso sped home on DeGoti's fielder's choice grounder before Walker Buchanan brought home another with a bases loaded walk. Those two runs made the score 8-6 Rafters heading to the ninth.

Seth Creasy notched the final three outs all via strikeout, getting Bold swinging to end the ballgame. While the Rafters are out of playoff contention at this point, the victory is emblematic of the process paying off once again: Even if they get down late in a game, Wisconsin Rapids is never out of it.

In their final home game of the regular season, Wisconsin Rapids will look for a series sweep against Green Bay at 6:35. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network and Andy Jachim will have the call on WHFR Rafters Radio.

