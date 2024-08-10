Win Number 50 and Home Field Advantage

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Chucks played their final regular season game today in Kenosha with the Chucks winning by a score of 5-3. The Chucks will play in Madison tomorrow.

The Chucks fell behind after allowing a run in the second and fourth inning. Starter Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) exited after pitching 3.1 innings. He would be replaced by Logan Butler (Keiser U). Butler recorded the final two outs of the 4th.

The Chucks scored one in the 5th after Jake Berkland (Mankato) batted home Hayden Christiansen who led off the inning with a single. The Chucks would trail 1-2.

Butler kept the Kingfish scoreless through the 5th and 6th innings. The Chucks tied it with one swing by Val Cerna Jr. who crushed a solo shot to right field in the 7th. The HR was his second of the season.

After hitting the first batter in the 7th, Bulter was pulled for Carson Hawkes (Utah St. Eastern). He would walk a man home with the bases loaded and the Chucks trailed once again 2-3. Jonathon Amonica (Keiser U) would come in with the bases still loaded and find a strikeout.

The Chucks crossed another in the 8th as Jake Berkland (Mankato) scored on a sacrifice fly RBI from Vance Sheahan. Amonica would come in for the 8th. With trouble on the bases, Sheahan fired home to get a runner and keep the Kingfish off the board. It was 3-3 after eight.

The Chucks would take the lead back after Samuel Fischer (FIU) singled to score Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi). Drew Berkland (U of M) followed it up with another single to score his brother Jake. Chucks led 5-3 with Amonica back for the bottom half.

The Chucks will begin their playoff run tomorrow in Madison. They will play the final two games of the first series with Madison in Wausau. The best of three will determine who plays in the Great Lakes Championship game.

