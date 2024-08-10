Stingers Lose on the Road to Rox

SAINT CLOUD, MN - Willmar traveled to Saint Cloud on Friday night and lost 12-2 to the Saint Cloud Rox.

The Rox got on the board in the first scoring five and never looked back, building an 11 run lead before the Stingers could get on the board.

Willmar did plate runs in the 8th, scoring on a wild pitch and then a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) RBI single.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Zach Bates (Illinois) threw one inning, and struck out three batters.

Willmar returns to Saint Cloud on Saturday to wrap up the regular season, with the first pitch at 6:05 pm.

