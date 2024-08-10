Rox Host Playoffs Sunday, Finish Regular Season 43-26
August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-26) dropped their regular-season finale to the Willmar Stingers (44-26) by a 10-3 score on Saturday, August 10th. The Rox finished the regular season with an overall record of 43-26 and the Great Plains West's best second-half record at 25-11. They will host game one of their best-of-three postseason series against Willmar on Sunday.
Rox starting pitcher Dario Herrera (William Carey University) turned in four solid innings to open the game, striking out seven Stingers. The right-hander did not surrender an earned run while walking only one. Levi Wilson (Thomas University) and Owen Marsh (St. Petersburg College) also pitched well out of the bullpen, punching out five in a combined four earned run-free innings.
St. Cloud's offense struck for runs in the fourth and sixth innings, as Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) put the Rox on the board with a two-run single in the fourth. Frost finished the night with two hits, while Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) and Jaylen Ziegler (University of Iowa) each reached base three times. Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) scored two of the three Rox runs.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dario Herrera!
The Rox will begin their postseason run with a best-of-three Great Plains West sub-divisional series against Willmar. It begins at Joe Faber Field, where game one's first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th. Games two and three (if necessary) will take place at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar on Monday and Tuesday. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
