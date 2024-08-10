Dock Spiders Win Fourth Straight Game to Close the Season, Defeat Lakeshore 12-6
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders secured their fourth consecutive win on Saturday night at Herr-Baker Field, closing out the season with a 12-6 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Dock Spiders finished the season with a 29-40 overall record and a 16-20 mark in the second half.
Lakeshore opened the scoring in the third inning when a double to right field by Ethan Hindle (Kentucky) put runners on second and third with one out. A groundout to second base by Ethan Brown (Dartmouth) brought in a run from third, making the score 1-0. In the bottom half of the inning, the Dock Spiders took their first lead. After loading the bases to start the inning, a wild pitch allowed Gus Walker (Marian) to score the tying run. The next batter, Preston Knott (Northwestern), singled to right field, bringing in two more runs to make the score 3-1. Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) then singled to center field, driving in the fourth run of the inning and extending the lead to 4-1.
In the top of the fourth inning, Lakeshore cut the deficit to 4-2. With runners on first and third and two outs, Griffin Cameron (Kentucky) singled to score a run.
The Chinooks got closer in the sixth inning when Max Pederson (Winona State) singled to left field, driving in a run and making the score 4-3.
The Dock Spiders responded with a big bottom of the sixth inning, bringing nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs on five hits, two errors, and a walk. The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Drew Howard (Evansville), Caden Shapiro (Princeton), and Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), extending the Dock Spiders' lead to 9-3.
Lakeshore answered with two runs in the seventh inning when Ty Wisdom (Kansas) doubled to right field, scoring two and making the score 9-5.
The Dock Spiders added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Caden Shapiro (Princeton) doubled to drive in one run, and Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) followed with a double of his own, scoring two more to make it 12-5.
In the ninth inning, Lakeshore managed to score one final run on a wild pitch, but RHP Colton Angell (Southeastern CC) induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game and the Dock Spiders' season with a 12-6 victory.
The Dock Spiders finished the season on a high note, winning their last four games and closing with a 29-40 overall record.
