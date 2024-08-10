Duluth Walks-off Rochester in Final Game of 2024
August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers wrapped up their season with a 5-4 extra-inning loss to Duluth on Saturday night.
Andrew Cain gave Rochester an early lead in the top of the first with an RBI single. They added two more in the second thanks in part to Joe Sperry's RBI single.
Ryan Mixey had his best start of the year, going six innings of two-run ball while striking out four. Matthew Brock tossed a scoreless seventh.
However, Duluth was down to their final out when Charlie Sutherland hit a game-tying two-run double. The Honkers failed to score their ghost runner in the tenth and with one out in the home half, Tyler Palmer delivered the walk-off single.
This game wraps up the 2024 campaign for the Rochester Honkers. For all of those who followed along all season long, we want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We hope to see everyone at Mayo Field in 2025!
