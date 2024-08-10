Northwoods League Announces 2024 Postseason All-Star Team

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Northwoods League announced the 2024 Postseason All-Star Team award winners on Saturday, August 10. Sam Miller (Columbia), Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and Jake Bold (Princeton) were the three Rockers selected to the team as voted by the League's coaches and members of the media. Green Bay led the Great Lakes West with three selections and was tied for the most in the entire league.

Sam Miller (Columbia) was chosen as the shortstop for the Great Lakes. He has the most appearances of any Rocker, and leads the team in hits (75), steals (23), doubles (12), and is third on the team in home runs (9). He set the franchise record for RBIs in a single season by an individual with 53, breaking the previous mark of 50 set by Bryant Burelson in 2013.

Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) was selected as the designated hitter for the division. Harms leads the team in batting average (.326), triples (3) and extra base hits (24). He also tied for the second most home runs by an individual in a single season with 11 and is second on the team.

Jake Bold (Princeton) was voted as the catcher for the Great Lakes team. He set a new franchise record for home runs in a single season by a batter last night with 12. He's hitting .316 on the season with 65 hits, 48 RBIs and 6 steals.

