The MoonDogs Fall to the Hot Tots in Their Final Game

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs would fall in their final game of the season, 4-2 Hot Tots.

After winning the game yesterday, the MoonDogs were ready going into their last game with an advantage.

Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) would start on the mound. Sohosky would record 4 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs and Hot Tots would battle back and forth keeping each other scoreless until the fourth inning, where the Hot Tots would score first with a pair of homeruns.

Elias Hachem (University of Evansville) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs as the Dogs would look to go out classy tonight and let their arms play. E. Hachem would record 1 inning pitched and 2 strikeouts!

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) and Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would both visit the bump in the sixth inning. Vargas would record 0.2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Shumski would record 1.1 innings pitched with no errors!

The Hot Tots would score again in the sixth inning, where they would tally on 2 more runs to make the score 4-0, Hot Tots.

The top of the eighth would kick off the scoring for the MoonDogs! Bases were loaded with Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene University) up to bat! Steig would hit a sac fly, allowing Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech University) to tag up and score! Jake Mcghee (University of Evansville) would get hit by a pitch, which would send home Marcus Galvan (Grand Canyon University), making the score 4-2.

The Hachem twins would both see innings today as Julien Hachem (North Dakota State University) would take the pile in the bottom of the eighth! J. Hachem would record 0.2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts! Following J. Hachem would be Nathan Culley (Minnesota State University-Mankato). Culley would record 0.1 innings pitched with 1 strikeout!

The MoonDogs were unable to score in the top of the ninth, which would end the season for the MoonDogs as they lost 4-2.

We thank the MoonDogs players and fans for an incredible season, and we cannot wait to see all of you in the 2025 season!

