Trout Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League announced the 2024 Postseason All-Star Team today which included Waterloo Bucks right-handed pitcher Chaney Trout. Trout, a redshirt senior from Eastern Illinois University, was also selected as an NWL Great Plains mid-season All-Star earlier this year, appearing in his second consecutive All-Star Game.

Trout was one of 13 pitchers selected to the Postseason All-Star Team. Originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Trout owns a 3-1 record with a 1.93 ERA on the season. The righty leads Waterloo in saves with seven, which is tied for the second most in the NWL and leads the Great Plains Division. His team-leading 24 appearances are good enough for the second most in the league, tops in the Great Plains. The Bucks' finish their 2024 season tonight with a 5:35 pm CT tilt in Ontario versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats. The game can be watched on NWL+. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

