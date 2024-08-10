Spitters' Season Finale Ends with a Bang

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game Two of the two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 13-0.

The Pit Spitters offense started out in the top of the first inning with a bang as Jt Sokolove singled and Camden Traficante drew a walk. Mark Kattula drove in Sokolove on a single to right field to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Following a walk from Trent Reed to load the bases, Carter Hain drew a walk that scored Traficante to make it 2-0. In the top of the fifth inning Reed singled to center and later scored on a double to left field hit by Hain to push their lead to 3-0. Michael Tchavdarov hit a double to center field to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Aaron Piasecki drove in Tchavdarov on a triple to right field to make it 4-0. Piasecki scored on an error committed by Troy Stukenberg to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0. The last three innings of the ballgame was when the runs began to pour on for the Pit Spitters. Hain reached on a fielder's choice to start the top of the seventh inning. Tchavdarov cleared the bases with a two-run home run to make it 7-0.

Piasecki singled and Traficante walked to put two runners on base. Both Reed and Hain hit a single to center that both scored a run to push the Pit Spitters lead to 9-0. Ethan Belk loaded the bases with a walk where then Tchavdarov drew a walk that plated Reed to make it 10-0. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases with the first three batters of the innings. Kattula singled to right field that scored Sokolove to make it 11-0. Reed hit a sacrifice flyout that scored Piasecki to push the lead to 12-0. To end the scored spree for the Pit Spitters Traficante scored on a double to left field hit by Belk to finish the game with a 13-0 win.

The Pit Spitters finish the season with a 22-15 in the second half of the season and to 39-33 overall, while the Battle Jacks finish with a 13-23 in the second half and to 32-40 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Ickes threw four innings of scoreless ball as he gave up one hit and one walk. Evan Langer threw two innings of scoreless relief where he allowed a hit, walk, and struckout two. Dominic Mauro threw an inning of scoreless relief where he gave up a walk and struckout one. James Geshel threw an inning of scoreless relief where he struckout two batters. Trent Reed threw the final inning of relief where he struckout two batters.

The 2024 Northwoods League season comes to a close and there will be no further games until 2025.

