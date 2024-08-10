Rox Have Three Players Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team
August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The Northwoods League announced that first baseman Jackson Hauge, outfielder Ben Higdon, and left-handed pitcher Kaden Pfeffer were named to the Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team. Higdon and Pfeffer were named NWL Regular Season All-Stars as well.
In 49 games, Hauge has hit .312 with a total of 12 home runs that leads the Rox and marks the most by a player in single-season Rox history. The second-year St. Cloud slugger has also amassed 13 doubles, 45 runs batted in and 44 runs scored. His .595 slugging percentage leads all qualified Rox players and ranks fifth among qualified Northwoods League hitters.
In 59 games, Higdon has hit .352 to lead all qualified Rox players and rank sixth among qualified NWL hitters. The first-year Rox outfielder has bashed 13 doubles, two triples, and 11 home runs while driving in 48 runs and stealing 17 bases.
Pfeffer ranks inside the Northwoods League top 10 for innings pitched with 52. The first-year Rox southpaw has posted a 3.29 earned run average with 29 strikeouts to 14 walks. He has notched a 4-1 record this season while turning in five quality starts.
To see a full list of Northwoods League Postseason All-Stars, Click here.
The Rox will finish the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night against the Willmar Stingers at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th. Saturday's game, presented by Texas Roadhouse, will feature great prizes given away to fans throughout the night. On Sunday, the Rox will start the Northwoods League postseason with a best-of-three series against Willmar, with the winner advancing to the Great Plains Championship game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !
To secure your tickets for the postseason, call 320-240-9798.
