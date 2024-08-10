Brigs Richartz Named Northwoods League Postseason All-Star
August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire Express outfielder Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) was named a Northwoods League Postseason All-Star, his second All-Star selection of the 2024 campaign.
Richartz has been the conductor of the Trains offense this season, leading a multitude of hitting categories and setting multiple team records. Richartz leads the Express hitters in runs scored (61), hits (77), doubles (22), and RBI (51). He is second on the team in home runs (8), and has mashed for a .312 batting average, .399 on base percentage, and .498 slugging percentage. Richartz has also written himself in to the team record books, setting the single season Express record for most runs scored (61), and the single season Express record for most doubles (22).
Richartz is completing his third summer with the Express, and is heading into his senior season at St. Thomas University this fall.
