Ryan Kraft Named as the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, Aug. 10, Growlers left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year.

The junior from Indiana, Kraft is the first Kalamazoo Growler in franchise history to win the award. Behind seven quality starts in nine performances, Kraft holds a 1.44 ERA, the second lowest in the league among pitchers with 30 or more innings. Kraft has thrown a league fourth-most 56.1 innings while having walked just 10 batters all year. His 0.91 WHIP is also the second-lowest of any pitcher in the league.

Kraft will end the year as the Northwoods League leader in strikeouts after punching out a Growlers franchise single-season record 81. With six wins, Kraft ends the regular season tied for fourth in the league.

Throughout his nine appearances, Kraft struck out nine or more batters in five separate appearances, the most by a single Growler in franchise history. On June 19, Kraft struck out a Growlers franchise-record 14 across just six innings against the Kenosha Kingfish. Facing 21 batters, Kraft struck out the side three separate times propelling the Growlers to a team-record 20 total strikeouts in 1-0 win in game one of the doubleheader. Kraft was later named the NWL Pitcher of the Night.

Kraft was named as the best pitcher of the day three separate times, tying Growlers teammate Liam O'Brien for the most of anyone in the league and tying Eamon Horwedel for the most in a single season in franchise history.

As the Growlers head to the postseason, the anchor of its staff Ryan Kraft will be ready for the #RoadtotheShip.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.