Rockers Face Rafters in 2024 Finale

Green Bay Rockers infielder Mateo Matthews

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (18-15) will travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-16) for the final game of the 2024 season. Yesterday, the Rafters won game one of the series 8-6. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers fell behind 5-0 to start the game, but Green Bay managed to rally late in the game. A big seventh inning helped to put the team in front, with the catalyst coming off a Jake Bold (Princeton) grand slam. That was his 12th homer of the season, breaking the previous franchise record for most homers by an individual in a single season. Those four runs pushed the Rockers in front 6-5 through seven.

But the Rafters managed to pull back in front in the closing stages of the game and went on to win 8-6.

Tonight, Green Bay's most seasoned arm, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will take the mound for the finale. This will be his 12th start of the season. In 45 innings, he's struck out 34 batters and sits at a 6.40 ERA.

Wisconsin Rapids is sending out Tristen Crusenberry (Campbellsville University). The last time he faced the Rockers, he threw four innings where he gave up three earned runs and five hits.

