Tyler Palmer Walks-off at the Wade, Sends Huskies into Postseason on High Note

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Honker's got off to a quick start in Duluth, Paul Schoenfeld led the game off with a walk for Rochester. A few batters later Andrew Cain would drive in Schoenfeld but the scoring would end, unfortunately, the same with the Huskies starter Ryan Prettol. Josh Duarte led off the first for the Huskies and was the only batter to reach with a lead-off single. The next three batters would fail to reach.

Caden Edwards came into pitch the second for the Huskies. Dean Carpentier would reach on an error and advance to second off a wild pitch. The next batter Joe Sperry hit an RBI single to make the score 2-0. Schoenfeld would reach from a hit-by-pitch as the line-up shifted back to the top of the order. Reiss Calvin would slap a single to load the bases for the Honkers. Blaine French the following batter would ground out but it would be good enough to score Sperry, making it 3-0 after the second.

The Huskies posed a threat in the second after Joe Vos led off the inning with a single and Reagan Reeder reached via walk. However, the Huskies' push in the second would end after a pop-out and an inning-ending double play.

Edwards was clean through 2 batters in the 3rd but he gave up a triple to Carpentier and walked Sperry. However, the Honkers rally ended the next batter.

Ryan Mixey gave up a lead-off walk to Elijah Fairchild but sent down the next three batters in order stranding another Huskie on base.

Tyler Gray entered in the 4th for the Huskies and had himself a clean 4th inning despite a 1-out single by Reiss Calvin.

Ethan Casas-Wu stayed the 4th inning off with a walk, Joe Vos would slap a single to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Reeder earned his second walk of the day to load the bases. Nolan Barry would drive in the Huskies' first run of the game on a fielder's choice. Tyler Palmer continued the trend of complimentary baseball with another fielder's choice to cut the deficit to one.

Tyler Gray would pick up his first strikeout in the 5th inning as he cut down the Honker's threat, stranding two base runners. Ryan Mixey bounced back after giving up two runs in the previous inning by facing the minimum.

Both pitchers had another clean inning of work, Gray would pick up strikeouts 2 and 3 in the 6th. While Mixey picked up his 3rd and 4th strikeout of the night.

In the 7th, Kyle Miller was the only batter to reach for Rochester as he walked. However, Gray added two more to his strikeout total to close out the inning with number 5.

Matthew Brock entered in the 7th for the Honkers, Brock gave up a 2-out single to Josh Duarte but the Huskies would strand him at first base as the inning would end the following batter.

Gray stayed hot through the 8th inning, he zoomed through the first two batters. Reiss Calvin would reach on a 2-out single and advanced to 2nd on a throwing error. Unfortunately for the Honkers, the next batter would fly out to right field.

After the lead-off batter flew out to center, Casas-Wu would reach as he was hit by a pitch. Cardell Thibodeaux entered the game for Joe Vos walked putting two Huskies on with just 1-out in the inning. However, Connor Goodwin would strikeout the next two batters to strand the 2 Huskies.

Tyler Gray was lights out through the first two batters he faced in the 9th including strikeout number 6 on the night. Petey Craska would reach for the first time on a walk. The next batter, Carpentier on a hit and run slapped a double down the first base line to give the Honkers a 2-run cushion as they headed into the bottom of the 9th.

Caden Klebba stepped in to close out the game for the Honkers but Tyler Palmer started the 9th inning off with a single and Fairchild would walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out. The rally in the 9th seemed like it was over after the Huskies bounced into a 1-4-3 double play. The Huskies were down to their final out as Jake Downing worked a 2-out walk. This would set up the Huskies All-Star Charlie Sutherland, who hopped on the first pitch he saw. Sutherland ripped it into right and it would clear the bases to send the game into extras.

Carson Richter would be the auto-runner at second for the Honkers. Charlie Sutherland was given the task to pitch in extras for the Huskies and after giving up a lead-off walk the Honkers had runners on first and 3rd with zero outs. The following batter Calvin flew out to Duarte, and with the Honkers trying to regain the lead they sent Richter. However, Josh Duarte had other plans, as he connected with Nolan Barry chopping down Richter at the plate keeping it a 4-4 ball game. Sutherland sent down the next batter on strikes, that emplored the Huskies to the bottom of the tenth.

Thibodeaux would be the auto-runer for the Huskies as Klebba would return for the tenth. Klebba was great against Reeder as he struck him out. Nolan Barry was up and he was able to drop a single over the head of the infield putting runners on the corners for the Huskies. Tyler Palmer stepped up to the plate with the winning run at third, and all he needed was a base hit to end the game. Palmer did exactly that, by hitting a sharp liner off of the glove of Grant Macarthur, and the celebration was on in Duluth as the Huskies walked it off in the final regular season game 5-4.

The Huskies ended their regular season on a high note and they look to carry that momentum into the postseason. They travel down to Lacrosse for game one at Copeland Park, the first pitch with be at 5:05 (CT).

