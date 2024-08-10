Horwedel, O'Brien, Kraft Named to All-NWL Postseason Teams

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Three Kalamazoo Growlers starting pitchers have been named to the All-NWL Postseason All-Star Teams. Michigan grad student Eamon Horwedel, Hawaii junior Liam O'Brien, and Indiana junior Ryan Kraft were named to the group on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Ryan Kraft was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year joining 2014 Notre Dame right-hander Ryan Smoyer as the only two Growlers in franchise history to win the award. Behind seven quality starts in nine performances, Kraft holds a 1.44 ERA, the second lowest in the league among pitchers with 30 or more innings. Kraft has thrown a league fourth-most 56.1 innings while having walked just 10 batters all year. His 0.91 WHIP is also the second-lowest of any pitcher in the league.

A regular-season all-star, Kraft will end the year as the Northwoods League leader in strikeouts after punching out a Growlers franchise single-season record 81. With six wins, Kraft ends the regular season tied for fourth in the league.

Fifth-year Growler Eamon Horwedel continues to break down milestones in his final year in Kalamazoo. His second-straight All-NWL selection, Horwedel led the league with 72.0 innings pitched while holding a 3.13 ERA with 41 strikeouts compared to 10 walks. On July 27, Horwedel broke the Northwoods League career records for wins. Knocking down a 25-year-old record, Horwedel is tied for the league lead in wins this season with seven.

Liam O'Brien rounds out the Growlers selections after a dominant year with Kalamazoo. Winning the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award three separate times, O'Brien ends the year second in the Northwoods League and second in Growlers' single-season history with 74 strikeouts.

O'Brien was also named to the Northwoods League Midseason All-Star team and was the only pitcher in the All-Star Game to strike out multiple batters. O'Brien finishes the year with a 3.81 ERA across 49.2 innings pitched. The righty also secured six wins across nine starts, ending tied for fourth in the Northwoods League.

O'Brien will get the start for game one of the Great Lakes East Championship Series tomorrow against the Rockford Rivets.

Postseason baseball begins tomorrow at Homer Stryker Field as the Kalamazoo Growlers and Rockford Rivets begin a best two out of three.

