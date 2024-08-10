Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Game, Defeating Lakeshore 11-4

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Preston Knott at bat

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders picked up their third straight win on Friday night at Herr-Baker Field with an 11-4 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks. The win improved the Dock Spiders' record to 26-40 overall and 15-20 in the second half.

Lakeshore started the scoring in the first inning with a single to right field from Ethan Brown (Dartmouth), bringing in a run to make the score 1-0. The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, a double from Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) scored Preston Knott (Northwestern). The next batter, Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech), then singled, scoring Jolley and giving the Dock Spiders a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, the Chinooks tied the score on a solo home run to right field by Dominic Kibler (Kent State), making it 2-2.

In the fourth inning, both teams exchanged runs. A single to right field by Griffin Cameron (Kentucky) brought in a run, giving Lakeshore a 3-2 lead. The Dock Spiders answered back in the bottom of the inning. After a leadoff double by Gus Walker (Marian), the next hitter, Drew Howard, doubled to score Walker and tie the game at 3-3.

In the fifth inning, Lakeshore jumped back on top. After a leadoff single by Ethan Brown, Brown advanced to second base with a stolen base and was brought home on a single to center field by Nash Rippen (Wallace State Community College-Hanceville), making the score 4-3. In the bottom of the inning, the Dock Spiders took the lead back, bringing eleven batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in an inning that included six hits and two errors, giving the Dock Spiders a 10-4 lead.

RHP Diego Tamariz (Glenville State) came on in relief in the sixth inning and allowed only one hit, one walk, and struck out seven batters. The Dock Spiders' pitching, with starter RHP Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) and Tamariz combined for 15 strikeouts in the game.

The Dock Spiders added another run in the eighth inning with a sac fly by Tyler Neises, making it 11-4, and Tamariz got the final three outs in the ninth to secure the Dock Spiders' 11-4 victory.

The Dock Spiders close their season on Saturday against Lakeshore, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night: Join us as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season. Additionally, Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

