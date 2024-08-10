Express Defeat Madison in Final Game of 2024

Eau Claire, WI -Behind the largest attendance of the 2024 season, the Eau Claire Express ended their campaign with a victory, defeating the Madison Mallards 4-2.

This game was a low scoring affair compared to most this season, as the pitchers dominated the early goings of this one. The Mallards put the first run across of the game on a sac groundout by Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati). The Express quickly answered back, as a solo blast by Bennett McCollow (St. Paul Concordia) over the Loffler sign tied the game at one. Madison would hang around, eventually pushing another run across thanks to a RBI double from Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville). Eau Claire fired right back, as McCollow sent an RBI single into shallow right field to tie the game back up at two. The Trains took their first lead of the night, as a Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) moonshot lead a two-run eighth to secure a 4-2 victory for the Express.

Owen Anderson (Uw- La Crosse) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching five innings, allowing two runs on two hits, and striking out four batters. Andrew Milner (St. Marys) picked up the win (1-0), while Aidan Fishnick (0-1) took the loss for the Mallards.

Fans, that's a wrap on the Eau Claire Express season. Thank you for following along this year! We will see you all next summer, back at your beloved Carson Park.

