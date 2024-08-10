Rockers Defeat Rafters in Season Finale
August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (19-15) beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-17) 9-1 in the 2024 season finale. The team finishes with an overall record of 33-37, going down as one of the best offensive teams the Northwoods League has ever seen.
Green Bay got on the board in the first inning, bringing in Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) on a Jake Bold (Princeton) single. The lead was doubled in the third, when Sam Miller (Columbia) sent one over the center field wall for his tenth home run of the season. He finishes as one of three Rockers with double-digit homers.
Despite the Rafters getting a run back in the fourth, Jake Bold (Princeton) picked up his second RBI of the game in the fifth to make the score 3-1. He would come up again in the seventh with the bases loaded and bring in two more runs, finishing the day with 4 RBIs.
Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and sent the second pitch he saw over the wall for his first home run of the summer. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) followed suit in the ninth, hitting his 12th home run of the season to make the score 9-1. With that long ball, Harms joins Bold as the co-franchise all-time leader for home runs in a single season by an individual.
On the mound, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) and Connor Nolen (Carroll) combined for 14 strikeouts on the day and allowed just one run on six hits to keep the Rafters at bay, and help the Rockers finish the 2024 season with a 9-1 win.
With the three tonight, Green Bay extended its record-breaking season team home run total to 81, shattering the previous record by five. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park to kick off the 2025 season in May.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers on game night
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2024
- Duluth Walks-off Rochester in Final Game of 2024 - Rochester Honkers
- Madison Mallards Fall to Eau Claire Express in Regular Season Finale - Madison Mallards
- Tyler Palmer Walks-off at the Wade, Sends Huskies into Postseason on High Note - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Defeat Rafters in Season Finale - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Battle Until the End, Lose Season Finale - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Host Playoffs Sunday, Finish Regular Season 43-26 - St. Cloud Rox
- Logs Fall to Mud Puppies 15-9 in Final Regular Season Game - La Crosse Loggers
- The MoonDogs Fall to the Hot Tots in Their Final Game - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Defeat Madison in Final Game of 2024 - Eau Claire Express
- Spitters' Season Finale Ends with a Bang - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Win Number 50 and Home Field Advantage - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Face Rafters in 2024 Finale - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Have Three Players Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team - St. Cloud Rox
- Northwoods League Announces 2024 Postseason All-Star Team - Green Bay Rockers
- Horwedel, O'Brien, Kraft Named to All-NWL Postseason Teams - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Defeat Mud Puppies 13-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Trout Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team - Waterloo Bucks
- Ryan Kraft Named as the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Northwoods League Announces 2024 Postseason All-Star Team - Northwoods
- Brigs Richartz Named Northwoods League Postseason All-Star - Eau Claire Express
- The Scrappy Rats Erupt Late, Defeat Green Bay 8-6 at Home - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Lose on the Road to Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Game, Defeating Lakeshore 11-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.