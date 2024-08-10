Rockers Defeat Rafters in Season Finale

August 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (19-15) beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-17) 9-1 in the 2024 season finale. The team finishes with an overall record of 33-37, going down as one of the best offensive teams the Northwoods League has ever seen.

Green Bay got on the board in the first inning, bringing in Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) on a Jake Bold (Princeton) single. The lead was doubled in the third, when Sam Miller (Columbia) sent one over the center field wall for his tenth home run of the season. He finishes as one of three Rockers with double-digit homers.

Despite the Rafters getting a run back in the fourth, Jake Bold (Princeton) picked up his second RBI of the game in the fifth to make the score 3-1. He would come up again in the seventh with the bases loaded and bring in two more runs, finishing the day with 4 RBIs.

Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and sent the second pitch he saw over the wall for his first home run of the summer. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) followed suit in the ninth, hitting his 12th home run of the season to make the score 9-1. With that long ball, Harms joins Bold as the co-franchise all-time leader for home runs in a single season by an individual.

On the mound, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) and Connor Nolen (Carroll) combined for 14 strikeouts on the day and allowed just one run on six hits to keep the Rafters at bay, and help the Rockers finish the 2024 season with a 9-1 win.

With the three tonight, Green Bay extended its record-breaking season team home run total to 81, shattering the previous record by five. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park to kick off the 2025 season in May.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.