Rafters Finish Regular Season Slate in Wausau with 9-4 Victory

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Orlando Lorduy at bat

WAUSAU, WI. - The Rafters got out to a quick 5-0 lead through two innings in Wausau on Tuesday night and never fell behind.

A two-out, two-run single off the bat of outfielder Orlando Lorduy highlighted the three-run first frame. Three consecutive doubles from the 1-2-3 spots in the Rapids order an inning later padded the lead to five. The bottom two slots in the order were retired before Mason Onate, Aidan Teel, and Jorge De Goti pulled through with the extra-base knocks.

The Woodchucks made it a two-run ball game in the home half of the second, with RBIs coming from Luke Pemberton, Jake Berkland, and Vance Sheahan.

After neither team posted a run in the third, a nearly two-hour weather delay impacted the contest from Athletic Park.

Once play resumed, the next scoring came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Max Soliz Jr. sent a laser over the left-center field wall for his seventh home run of the season to make it a 5-4 game.

Orlando Lorduy responded half an inning later with a solo jack of his own. The returning Rafter from a summer ago hit a lead-off long ball to center field for his first of the summer. Two more runs came across for Wisconsin Rapids in the frame thanks to another double from Onate and a groundout to shortstop off the bat of new Rafter, Tommy Golbranson. The Chapman product made his Rafter debut tonight along with fellow infielder, Dalton Fiveash and catcher Christian Webb.

The 8-4 Rapids lead stood until the ninth when Chris Arroyo added another tally. The slugger crushed his fifth home run of the season to center field and gave the Rats a 9-4 lead that would be the game's final score.

Tristin Crusenberry got the start for Rapids in this one. The right-hander tossed three innings in his 12th outing of the season. Crusenberry surrendered three runs on five hits and stuck out three without walking a hitter on 60 pitches.

Nova Southeastern product Edwin Alicea opposed Crusenberry on the mound for Wausau. The left-hander received the loss and threw just two innings. Alicea allowed five runs on five hits on 43 pitches. He walked a pair and struck out the same amount in his third outing against Wisconsin Rapids this summer.

Evan Parmer got the win for the Rafters out of the bullpen. The VMI product allowed just one hit in three shutout frames from Athletic Park. Parmer walked two and struck out two on 42 pitches.

The Rafters return home tomorrow night to complete the home-and-home series with the Woodchucks. It also marks the final regular season game against Wausau in the campaign. It's Christmas in July from Historic Witter Field before the calendar turns to August. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and it's the first of three straight home games for the Rafters after spending most of the last two weeks on the road. The game can be heard live on WFHR - 97.5 FM/1320 AM with Andy Jachim and viewed on ESPN +/the Northwoods League Plus App with Khalin Kapoor.

