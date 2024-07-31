Growlers Leave Bases Loaded in Ninth Ending Six-Game Win Streak

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, July 30, the Kalamazoo Growlers' (33-27, 15-10) six-game win streak was snapped falling 4-2 to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (22-36, 9-16).

For the seventh straight game, K-Zoo struck first. After a leadoff infield single by Lawson Knight, the speedy third-year vet stole second before coming home on a pair of wild pitches.

K-Zoo for the first time this season would hand the ball to an opener. Making his Growlers debut, Josh West gave up a leadoff double before a pair of flyouts. Drew Barragan and Adam Cootway each then had RBI base hits putting Fond du Lac in front.

The Growlers would hand the ball off to Adam Berghorst for the second inning onward. After the Growlers tied it back up in the third on an RBI single by Trey Wells, Berghorst gave up the go-ahead run on a balk. Later in the sixth, Preston Knott added to the Dock Spiders lead behind an RBI sac fly.

After 95 pitches and six strikeouts for Berghorst, K-Zoo handed the ball off to Patrick Menk who faced the minimum, picking off Preston to end the eighth.

Kalamazoo's offense stayed quiet for the rest of the night until the ninth. Down to its final out and a runner on, pinch hitter Myles Beale beat out an infield single keeping the game going. After a Lawson Knight walk, Fond du Lac once again went to its bullpen with the bases loaded and Brodey Acres at the plate.

With the tying runner in scoring position, Brodey Acres flew out on a full-count pitch to right to end the game.

The Kalamazoo Growlers are back at Herr-Baker Field Wednesday for the season-series finale against the Dock Spiders. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.