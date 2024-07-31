Logs Split Doubleheader Against Eau Claire

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers split their doubleheader with the Eau Claire Express, securing a resounding 18-9 victory in the first game but falling 8-2 in the second at Copeland Park before a crowd of 2,025 fans.

Game 1: Resuming their postponed July 4th game in Eau Claire, which was halted with the Express leading 2-1, the Loggers quickly turned the tide.

They exploded for 17 additional runs on 20 hits, ultimately defeating Eau Claire 18-9.

Key contributions came from Case Sanderson (Nebraska), who went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Andrew Regner (Winona State) pitched five innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out three.

Eau Claire's Parker Guthrie (Washington University) struggled, giving up seven runs on six hits over 1.2 innings.

Game 2: The second game commenced 30 minutes after the first.

Logger starter Brandon Stanley (Maritime College) delivered a solid performance, going four innings while allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

Eau Claire's Nick Fitzanko (William Jewell) was equally effective, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

The scoring began in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly from Ethan Farris (Texas State), giving Eau Claire a 1-0 lead.

Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth with a two-run single.

The Loggers responded in the bottom of the inning with a fielder's choice RBI from Case Sanderson, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

However, Eau Claire sealed their victory in the sixth with a five-run rally, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Brigs Richartz, a two-run homer by Brady Reynolds, and a run scored on a wild pitch by Dylan O'Connell, making it 8-1.

The Loggers managed to score one more run in the bottom of the sixth when Zach Wadas crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

With the series split, the Loggers' record stands at 29-30, while Eau Claire's is 28-31. The Loggers will host the Eau Claire Express again tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.