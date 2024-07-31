St. Cloud Rox Alum Will Warren Debuts with the Yankees

Rochester, Minn. - St. Cloud Rox alum Will Warren made his Major League debut for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Warren is the 361st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Warren, who played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University, played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2018. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Yankees.

In 2018 with the Rox, Warren appeared in 11 games and was 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 48.2 innings and had one save.

Warren started his professional career in 2022 with the Hudson Valley Renegades of the High-A South Atlantic League. After eight games he was promoted to the Somerset Patriots of the AA Eastern League. Across the two clubs he pitched in 26 games and struck out 125 batters in 129.0 innings. He was 9-9 overall with a 3.91 ERA.

In 2023 Warren started the year in Somerset and then was sent, after six games, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders of the AAA International League. For the season he appeared in 27 games between the two clubs and was 10-4 with a 3.35 ERA. He struck out an incredible 149 batters in 129.0 innings and had a 1.302 WHIP.

Prior to his callup to the Yankees, Warren had started the season with Scranton/Willkes Barre. He had appeared in 20 games and was 5-5 with 115 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, Warren started the game and went 5.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six.

