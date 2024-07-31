Rox Drop First Game in over Two Weeks at Badlands

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (36-22) fell to the Badlands Big Sticks (24-35) by a 9-7 score on Tuesday, July 30th. The Rox winning streak finishes at 11 games, good for the second-longest in club history, and St. Cloud still leads the Great Plains West with a second-half record of 18-7.

The tug of war between the Rox and Big Sticks featured three lead changes, as St. Cloud first jumped ahead in the first inning on a Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) single. The Rox would strike again in the fifth, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 advantage on solo home runs from Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) and Hauge. Bishop now has five round-trippers this season, while Hauge continues to lead the team and rank second in the Northwoods League with 12 long balls.

The Rox offense, which finished the game with 12 hits, battled back again in the sixth. To erase a 5-3 deficit, Hauge ripped a double to the wall before Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha) pushed the Rox ahead with a two-run single. Another St. Cloud run would come home in the seventh inning, bringing the game to a 7-5 score. Hauge and Greise each ended the night with multiple RBI, while Bishop and Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) joined them in the multi-hit club.

On the mound, Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) made the start for St. Cloud, striking out seven in five innings. Out of the bullpen, Brady Joyner (University of Utah), Ryan Rushing (Indiana University), and Levi Wilson (Thomas University) each provided a scoreless frame, with Wilson's marking his debut appearance.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Hauge!

The Rox will finish their two-game series at Badlands on Wednesday, July 31st at 7:35 p.m. CT. They will return home to start a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday, August 3rd. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game will feature team trading card set night for the first 500 fans, while Sunday's 4:05 p.m. contest will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coborn's Kids Day. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

