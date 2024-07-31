Spitters Sweep Back-To-Back Series

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 8-2.

Ethan Belk led off the top of the third inning with a single to jumpstart the Pit Spitters offense. After stealing second, Belk was able to score on an Ethan Guerra single to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Jackrabbits didn't waste any time in responding to the new Pit Spitters lead as Austin Hear hit a double to left field. Cj Difiglia made up for his two defensive errors from earlier in the ballgame as he singled to right field to score Hear to tie the game at 1-1. In the top of the fourth inning Brett Rozman walked and Camden Traficante was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Michael Tchavdarov grounded out that allowed Rozman to score to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. Carter Hain then showcased his power with a double to right field to score Traficante to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1.

Traficante hit a leadoff single to open the top of the sixth inning for the Pit Spitters. Tchavdarov then hit a double into the right field corner scoring Traficante to make it 4-1. The top of the seventh was a busy inning for the Pit Spitters as Aaron Piasecki led it off by reaching base on an error committed by the shortstop Jake Lambdin. Rozman then singled to put two runners on. Traficante grounded into a fielder's choice where the Jackrabbits only out came at second and put runners on the corners. During Brynden Cleveland's at-bat, Piasecki was picked off at third which gave the Pit Spitters two outs. Cleveland walked and Tchavdarov was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hain drew a walk, scoring Traficante to push the Pit Spitters lead to 5-1. Belk cleared the bases with a trip to right field to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 8-1.

Difiglia walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning for the Jackrabbits. He later scored on a wild pitch thrown by Kellen Roberts to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 8-2. Cleveland led off the top of the ninth with a walk and then scored on a single to left field hit by Tchavdarov to seal the victory for the Pit Spitters at 9-2.

The Pit Spitters improve to 17-10 in the second half of the season and to 34-28 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 7-19 in the second half and to 18-43 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Reilly Shafer threw six innings of one run ball where he gave up four hits on three walks while striking out six. James Geshel threw an inning of relief striking out three batters. Kellen Roberts threw an inning where he gave up a run on a hit and a walk. Jaxon Huffman threw an inning of scoreless relief where he struckout one.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Traverse City for the start of a two game home stand that features the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.