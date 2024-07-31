Chucks Lose Long One at Home

Wausau, WI - The Chucks lost a long one tonight at Athletic Park, 9-4 against the Rafters. It was still a night for franchise records, however.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) made another start on the mound. He picked up the loss tonight, but went 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. He was replaced by Garret Brogdon (Simpson University) who went 1.0 inning before the Weather Delay.

The Chucks' put up four runs, including a hot second inning from back-to-back-to-back singles on the bats of Hayden Christiansen (Xavier), Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando State), and Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine). Jake Berkland (Mankato) went 2-3, with two singles, one of which was a bunt single that scored a run.

Edian Espinal (UCF) set the franchise team-record tonight for most stolen-bases in a season at 157. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) set the franchise team-record for homeruns with his solo shot in the fifth inning; it was the team's 57th of the season.

The season series ends tomorrow at Witter Field. The Chucks return home on Thursday, August 1st to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats. The Zooperstars! are in town! First pitch is at 6:35PM.

