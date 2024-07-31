Dock Spiders Take Game One Over Kalamazoo, 4-2

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Travis Strickler on game night

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders took game one of a two-game series over Kalamazoo on Tuesday night at Herr Baker Field with a final score of 4-2. The Dock Spiders, with the win, improved to 22-36 on the season and 9-16 in the second half.

Kalamazoo started the scoring in the first inning with runners on first and third base with one out a wild pitch brought the runner home from third base, making the score 1-0.

The Dock Spiders answered back in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out single from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), tying the game at one. The next batter, Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), doubled into left field, bringing in Barragan and giving the Dock Spiders a 2-1 lead.

The Growlers tied the score at two in the third inning. After a single from Broadey Acres (Walsh), Acres stole second base and was brought in with a single from Trey Wells (Virginia), tying the game at two.

In the third inning, the Dock Spiders retook the lead after a double from Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle). Strickler advanced to third base on a groundout and scored on a balk, making the score 3-2.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead after a leadoff single from Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech). A hit-by-pitch to the next hitter, Drew Howard (Evansville), advanced Neises to second base. Neises reached third base on a groundout and scored on a sac-fly to right field from Preston Knott (Northwestern), making the score 4-2.

The score remained 4-2 going into the ninth, thanks to the work of the Dock Spiders bullpen, with RHP Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) and RHP Alex Stewart (Ellsworth CC) tossing 5.0 scoreless innings combined- four innings from Vandenheuvel and one inning from Stewart. In the ninth, Kalamazoo loaded the bases with two outs. After a single and a walk, the Dock Spiders made a call to the bullpen, replacing RHP Colton Angell (Southeastern CC), who only retired two batters, and brought in RHP Jonah Montes (Embry-Riddle). Montes got the only batter he faced, Brodey Acres (Walsh), to fly out to right field, ending the Growlers' threat. The Dock Spiders bullpen continued its scoreless streak, tossing six scoreless innings tonight and extending the streak to 15.2 straight scoreless innings over the last three games, securing the Dock Spiders' 4-2 victory.

The Dock Spiders finish their two-game series against Kalamazoo on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. On Wednesday, the Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season. Additionally, Wednesday is Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

