Dock Spiders to Host Fan Fest on May 25

March 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Fans of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will get their first look at the 2025 club during the team's first-ever Fan Fest at Herr-Baker Field on Sunday, May 25. Gates for the event will open at noon and an exhibition game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

The team is set to take on the Manitowoc Skunks (now Bandits), formerly of the Northwoods League and currently of the Shoreland Baseball League, at 1:05 p.m. in an exhibition matchup. Team Store specials and post-game autographs presented by Kwik Trip will also highlight the day's events.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2025 schedule is highlighted by 15 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, nearly half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season! The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, a reversible bucket hat, a snapback hat, a card set, and a pint glass. The home schedule also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Individual game tickets will also be available online at dockspiders.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.

The 2024 season also saw two former Dock Spiders make their Major League debuts. Outfielder Victor Scott and right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos each debuted for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, joining Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

