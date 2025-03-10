Willmar Stingers Welcome Four New Additions for 2025

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of four talented players to their roster for the upcoming 2025 season: Pierce Gritzmaker, Corey Berry II, Jake Hembree, and Kaden Straily. These promising newcomers will help elevate the team as they prepare for another exciting summer of Northwoods League baseball.

Pierce Gritzmaker - A junior right-handed pitcher at Winona State University, Gritzmaker had a strong 2024 campaign, throwing 46.1 innings with a 3.88 ERA. His impressive command on the mound, highlighted by 40 strikeouts to just 8 walks, will be a key asset to the Stingers' pitching staff this summer.

Corey Berry II - A redshirt sophomore infielder at Kennesaw State University, Berry II transfers from Wallace-Dothan Community College, where he played a critical role in improving the team's defense. His leadership on the field helped elevate his team's fielding percentage from 116th to 3rd in the nation. Named All-Region First Team in 2021 and 2022 at East Paulding High School, Corey earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. His defensive skills and offensive potential will be crucial for the Stingers in 2025.

Jake Hembree - A left-handed pitcher at Georgia State University from Hiram, GA, Hembree has already made an impact in the 2025 season with a .167 batting average against and 7 strikeouts over 3.1 innings. His ability to generate strikeouts and control the strike zone will bolster the Stingers' pitching depth this summer.

Kaden Straily - A sophomore right-handed pitcher at Coppin State University, Straily demonstrated his potential as a freshman with a solid finish to the season. He recorded 18 strikeouts and showcased resilience in high-pressure situations, earning his first career win. Straily's continued development and competitive mindset will make him a valuable addition to the Stingers' pitching rotation.

We invite fans to follow these exciting new additions as they compete for their college teams this spring. This is a great opportunity to get a preview of their talents before they join the Stingers for an unforgettable summer in the Northwoods League.

"We're thrilled to welcome all four of these players to the Stingers community," said Hunter Rommes, General Manager of the Willmar Stingers. "Each of these athletes bring a unique skill set that will contribute to our team's success this summer. We're looking forward to seeing their continued development in college and can't wait to watch them in action in Willmar."

The Stingers' home opener is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st, and fans can get in on the action early by purchasing the 7 or 5 game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans. The Stingers are offering more flexibility and great seating options for the season. Stay connected for more updates as the season approaches.

For more information about the Stingers or to purchase your 2025 Kwik Trip Ticket Plan (7 or 5-game options), full-season, or half-season tickets, contact the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

