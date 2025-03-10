2025 Lakeshore Chinooks Ticket Memberships Available

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are gearing up for their 13th season, and we want you to be a part of the action! With the 2025 season quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to secure your Season Ticket Memberships and 12-Game Flex Packs. All home games will be held at Moonlight Graham Field on the Concordia University campus in Mequon.

The Chinooks offer a variety of membership packages to fit every fan's needs:

Full Season Memberships (36 Games)

Reserved Box: $576 per package

Reserved Grandstand: $468 per package

General Admission: $324 per package

Benefits: Preferred Parking, Northwoods League Pass, 36 Free Drink Vouchers, Exclusive Events, Exclusive Gift, Guaranteed Giveaway, 20% Off Concessions, 20% Off Merchandise, Flex Ticket Exchange, & Priority Playoff Tickets

Full Season Concourse Table Memberships (36 Games)

Blue Level: $3,150 - Includes a private table for 4 at each home game with waitstaff

Platinum Level: $5,500 - Includes a private table for 4 at each home game, 3 menu items per person, 2 premium drinks per person, waitstaff

Also includes the same benefits as Full Season Ticket Memberships

12-Game Flex Pack

This package includes all the top promotional dates, including bobblehead giveaways, premium giveaways, Fan Appreciation Night, and more!

Reserved Box: $204

Reserved Grandstand: $156

General Admission: $108

Benefits include: Exclusive Events, Exclusive Gift, Guaranteed Giveaways, 15% Off Concessions, 15% Off Merchandise, Flex Ticket Exchange, Priority Playoff Tickets

Click Here to Purchase Your 2025 Ticket Membership

For more information or to order your memberships, visit the link above or call the Chinooks Ticket Office at 262-618-4659. Our office, located at N83 W13280 Leon Road in Menomonee Falls, is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Don't wait-secure your ticket membership for the 2025 season!

