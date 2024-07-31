A Night Of Consistency And Home Runs Secure Big Larks Win Over Honkers

(Bismarck, ND) - A strong start for the Bismarck Larks meant success at home for the first time in weeks, securing a 10-3 victory. Tonight's match against the Rochester Honkers proved to be a turning point for both the Larks' pitching staff and lineup.

It was Mandan native, right-handed pitcher Lucas Burgum (University of Mary) who started on the mound for Bismarck. Fans can remember his last home appearance, with 5.0 innings pitched, five walked batters, and an ERA of 1.80 against the Badlands Big Sticks. That strong performance would follow the rising junior tonight.

Even when Honkers' designated hitter Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo scored a big, opening home run, Burgum kept his cool facing the rest of the lineup. Off 32 pitches, he only allowed three hits and managed to strand two runners on base. The RHP's mentality kept Bismarck close to Rochester going into the bottom of the first.

The Larks proved to be even more explosive in their opening drive than the Honkers. Top-of-the-order third baseman Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky University) was put out at first and it was center fielder Sam Gates (George Washington University) who answered back. After taking a ball from Honkers' pitcher Cade Cushing, the redshirt senior homered to near center field. This marks Gates's second home run wearing the black and yellow.

After the third inning, the Larks were down 2-1 and looking for their next play. A familiar face graced the batter's box as catcher Will Millard (Hillsdale College) returned to his spot in the lineup. A rising sophomore at Hillsdale College, Millard was a part of Bismarck's opening day roster and played up until June 3rd. He was eventually released by the Larks, but his return was one for the books.

After being walked, the Illinois native scored an earned run off a wild pitch from Cushing. He would later double in the fifth, allowing second baseman Yosuke Fujie (Campbellsville University) to run home unearned. Overall, Millard finished his return to Bismarck with a two R, two H, and one RBI line.

By the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth, Bismarck held a steady 4-2 lead. The Larks have struggled in their past two home games against the Mankato Moondogs to maintain large leads throughout the game. But any concern of the past was erased after left fielder Sydney Ward (University of New Mexico) smashed a 103-foot home run on the first pitch.

In case that wallop wasn't enough, Larks designated hitter Ethan Thomas (University of Utah)) kissed one goodbye towards the left field-setting up Bismarck with a 6-2 lead.

"It was good, " Thomas said in a post-game interview. "It's been a while since I've hit a ball like that. It was a good swing."

The Ute was unfortunately hurt his junior season and was able to recover just in time to play for the Larks. He mentioned that his recovery was hard, laying in his bed constantly. But it was the advice of his hitting coach that made all the difference and set him up for success in Bismarck. After 11 games with the Larks, Thomas is averaging .302, with 6 RBI and his first home run of the season.

"Our team competes every day. The work we put in, we [know] we're going to see the fruits of our labor out there."

After Burgum finished five innings of work (two ER, 5 K, 6.43 ERA), the relievers consisted of two newcomers. A righty from Carlsbad, California, Wyatt Thornbury (Palomar College) pitched one inning, where he didn't allow a single run and stranded one runner. Following him was JD Willis (Willamette University). The senior faced one unearned run and four hits but kept the Honkers at bay going into the bottom of the eighth.

Hvidsten took a nasty 91mph ball to the helmet on the first pitch by Connor Goodwin. Ironically, the Minnesota native leads the Northwoods League in hit-by-pitches, with 20. Jaron Cotton (University of Nebraska) subbed in as a pinch runner and eventually at third base.

Ward would eventually single to centerfield, allowing Cotton to score an earned run, and would soon be followed by Gates on a later play. The Larks entered the top of the ninth with a seven-run lead and RHP Haldon Craig (Doane University) putout Honkers' left fielder Dom Rodriguez to end the game.

A motivation to stay consistent, choosing pitches carefully, and simply having fun ensured a Larks' victory tonight. Bismarck welcomes Rochester back again tomorrow for "First Responders Night" sponsored by 10 Code. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

