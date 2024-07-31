Larks Set to Host Annual Clark's Birthday Party

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks and Knutson Realty announce the birthday celebration of the mascot, Clark the Lark, at Elk Ridge Park on Saturday, August 3rd from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Kids and their families can enjoy various activities from; pictures with Clark the Lark & Merifeather Lewis, to a pizza party, bounce houses, lawn games, and more. Every child is welcome to participate in this EPIC birthday party.

"We are thrilled to host one of our last free events of the summer - Clark's 8th Birthday Party," Larks Chief Experience Officer Rob Williamson said. "Last year's party for Clark was completely free and we saw about 300 kids attend, take pictures with Clark and even bring him a wrapped present. We're excited to do it all again this weekend and celebrate our favorite bird."

Knutson Realty is a licensed full-service real estate brokerage, equipped to handle commercial and/or residential real estate. The Knutson Realty team also oversees and manages focused residential developments in Bismarck, ND, such as Summit Point, Elkridge, Whispering Ridge at Hawktree, and more.

With their support, kids can come together to celebrate Clark the Lark and have a great time at Elk Ridge Park.

